I/O Coin Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2,101.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00277979 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003003 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00016620 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,289,493 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.