iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.64

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.64 and traded as high as C$72.03. iA Financial shares last traded at C$72.00, with a volume of 227,039 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$243,100.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

