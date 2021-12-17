ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.96

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as high as $19.39. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 4,570,397 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
