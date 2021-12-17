ICU Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 1,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the average daily volume of 200 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

