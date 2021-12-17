Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 23,901 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,972 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

