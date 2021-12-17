Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 53,791 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $98.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

