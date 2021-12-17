Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 86,463 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 275.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,463 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 93,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $136.09 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

