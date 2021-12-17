Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 11,965 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

