Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

