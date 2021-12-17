Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average is $211.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

