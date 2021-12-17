Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

