Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after buying an additional 1,230,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

