Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 28,844 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 46.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

