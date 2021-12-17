Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.