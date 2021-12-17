IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IMRA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 7,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,738. IMARA has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.