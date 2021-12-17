iMe Lab (LIME) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $13.15 million and $800,599.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.08309608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,243.34 or 0.99836875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars.

