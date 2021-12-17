iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IMBI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,322. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iMedia Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,820,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in iMedia Brands by 65.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 530,717 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth about $3,421,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

