Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post sales of $14.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.56 million and the highest is $17.98 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $36.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $40.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.63 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $56.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMTX opened at $12.14 on Friday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

