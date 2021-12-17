Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $54,390.60 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,577,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $376,300.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34.

Shares of PI stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 500,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,496. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.