Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $81.84 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.18 or 0.08231112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.01 or 0.99868774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

