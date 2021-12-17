Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up approximately 4.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.14% of Incyte worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.