Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.40. 61,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

