Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 15th total of 295,800 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ICD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 1,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 444,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,163 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

