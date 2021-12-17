indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $10.88. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 36,642 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,884,743 shares of company stock valued at $22,649,177. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

