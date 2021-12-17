Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.20. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.20.

About Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

