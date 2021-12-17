Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,474,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $24.11 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

