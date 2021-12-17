Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 162,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,003. Innodata has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of 292.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 47.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 355,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 114,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innodata by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

