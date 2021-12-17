Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 162,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,003. Innodata has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of 292.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.04%.
About Innodata
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.