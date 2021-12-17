Innova Hits Market Cap of $254,455.40 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $254,455.40 and $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3,195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.