Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $43.09. Inotiv shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 1,376 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $734.17 million, a P/E ratio of -104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

