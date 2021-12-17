InsaneCoin (INSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $156,384.68 and approximately $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00275905 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002881 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,983,086 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

