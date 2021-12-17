Insider Buying: Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Purchases 41,666 Shares of Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) insider Robert Lyne purchased 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £49,999.20 ($66,075.33).

Shares of Arix Bioscience stock opened at GBX 122.67 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86. The firm has a market cap of £158.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.60. Arix Bioscience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($3.09).

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

