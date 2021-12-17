Insider Buying: Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Purchases 41,666 Shares of Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) insider Robert Lyne purchased 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £49,999.20 ($66,075.33).
Shares of Arix Bioscience stock opened at GBX 122.67 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86. The firm has a market cap of £158.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.60. Arix Bioscience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($3.09).
About Arix Bioscience
