Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Purchases 20,321 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($16.28) per share, for a total transaction of £250,354.72 ($330,850.69).

Michael de Picciotto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael de Picciotto purchased 25,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £349,750 ($462,204.31).

On Friday, November 5th, Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,304,744.28).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,227.50 ($16.22) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,141 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,597.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,822.33. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AML shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.40).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.