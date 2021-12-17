Insider Buying: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.