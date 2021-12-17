Insider Buying: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
AVAH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
