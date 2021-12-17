Insider Buying: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AXON stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.93. The company had a trading volume of 829,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,036. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.18.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.