Insider Buying: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

