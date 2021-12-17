Insider Buying: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.