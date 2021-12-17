Insider Buying: Cobram Estate Olives Ltd (ASX:CBO) Insider Purchases 33,806 Shares of Stock

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd (ASX:CBO) insider Craig Ball bought 33,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$51,858.40 ($37,041.72).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Cobram Estate Olives’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

