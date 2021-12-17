Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys 6,290 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00.

On Monday, December 13th, C John Wilder purchased 6,806 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $460,221.72.

On Friday, December 10th, C John Wilder purchased 7,000 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25.

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder acquired 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder acquired 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after acquiring an additional 321,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

