Insider Buying: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Acquires 350,332 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,929,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,508. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

