Insider Buying: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases 144,612 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,821.12).

William Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($107,288.61).

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 46.08 ($0.61). 151,673,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,115,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.80. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £32.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

