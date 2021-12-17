Insider Buying: Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 924,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,857. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.