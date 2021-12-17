Insider Buying: QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) Insider Acquires 301,528 Shares of Stock

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) insider David Fitch purchased 301,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$56,687.26 ($40,490.90).

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

QEM Limited explores for and develops vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. Its flagship project is the Julia Creek oil shale and vanadium project covering an area of 249.6 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

