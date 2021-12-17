Insider Buying: ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) insider Steve Carson purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($207,149.46).

SCS opened at GBX 210 ($2.78) on Friday. ScS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.50 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 457.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. ScS Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

