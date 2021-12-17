Insider Buying: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Acquires 211,190 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 211,190 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,763,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

