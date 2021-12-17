Insider Buying: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Buys 61,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,035. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

