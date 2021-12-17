Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,380 ($5,788.29).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,576.58).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,158.41).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,460 ($28,359.98).

On Thursday, September 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 24,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($23,470.33).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 9,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660.74 ($8,802.35).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 19,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,831.77).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($198.23).

ULS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72.20 ($0.95). 60,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of £46.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

