Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Sells 350 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $21,749.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 952,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,204.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.15. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $2,804,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.