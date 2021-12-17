Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells 6,527 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 5,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,450. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $846.18 million, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
