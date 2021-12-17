Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells 6,527 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 5,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,450. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $846.18 million, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

