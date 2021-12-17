Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells 1,019 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $14.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,996.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,845.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,659.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,065.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

