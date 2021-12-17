Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 11,318 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $333,997.72.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56.

On Monday, October 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45.

NYSE BILL traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,664. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 116.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,233 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20,980.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

