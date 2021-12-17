Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE CIEN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
