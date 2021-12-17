Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

